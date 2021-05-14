INO COIN (INO) Trading Down 23.8% Over Last 7 Days

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. One INO COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.52 or 0.00009170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. INO COIN has a market cap of $812.99 million and $96,803.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, INO COIN has traded down 23.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00092620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00019884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.84 or 0.01169119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00067811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00063062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00109949 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

