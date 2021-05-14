InsaneCoin Price Hits $0.0117 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $297,599.49 and $13.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.64 or 0.00741852 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005814 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00019473 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $975.94 or 0.01917169 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000773 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,409,177 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

