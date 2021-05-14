Inscape (TSE:INQ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.88

Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.88 and traded as high as C$0.90. Inscape shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 6,500 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$12.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.94.

Get Inscape alerts:

Inscape (TSE:INQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inscape Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Inscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inscape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.