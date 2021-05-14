Insider Buying: Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Insider Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) insider Samuel Lyon bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $34,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,061.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,095. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $87.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 54,126 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 352.0% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 53,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 41.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

