Insider Buying: Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) EVP Buys 10,500 Shares of Stock

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) EVP Dusty Tonkin acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $197,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,350.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $20.31. 1,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,230. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $392.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,209,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.