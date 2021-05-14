Insider Buying: Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:CNNE traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $36.16. 2,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,738. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 26,667 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 9.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,403,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNNE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

