Insider Buying: Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Senior Officer Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.27 per share, with a total value of C$109,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,780,074.04.

Ian Charles Dundas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enerplus alerts:

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ian Charles Dundas acquired 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.41 per share, with a total value of C$111,150.00.

Shares of TSE ERF traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.47. The company had a trading volume of 235,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,647. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of C$2.22 and a 12-month high of C$7.83.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently -2.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ERF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.39.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.