Insider Buying: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Director Shawn A. Taylor bought 1,000 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NDLS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Noodles & Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,094 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Noodles & Company by 7.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,584,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,397,000 after buying an additional 107,130 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at about $10,726,000. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 127,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 649,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,944 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

