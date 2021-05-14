Insider Buying: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Purchases 208,973 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji purchased 208,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,930,268.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Farhad Nanji purchased 94,106 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.40 per share, for a total transaction of $6,060,426.40.

On Friday, March 26th, Farhad Nanji purchased 129,062 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.75 per share, for a total transaction of $8,356,764.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, Farhad Nanji acquired 105,879 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.59 per share, for a total transaction of $6,626,966.61.

On Friday, March 19th, Farhad Nanji acquired 426,484 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,437,743.16.

PFSI traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $60.31. The company had a trading volume of 32,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,795. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,185,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 192,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23,902.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 70,752 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

