Insider Buying: Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Acquires 1,695 Shares of Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director John Fitzgerald Biagas bought 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $24,882.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,716.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FRST stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $14.75. 1,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,905. Primis Financial Corp. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $732,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Primis Financial Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

