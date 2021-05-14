Insider Buying: SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Director Purchases 13,000 Shares of Stock

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SDC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.69. 225,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,002,319. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.82.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,183,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,437,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after buying an additional 2,057,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 285.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after buying an additional 1,694,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after buying an additional 1,489,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SDC shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

