Insider Selling: Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CEO Sells 25,064 Shares of Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $169,432.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,787.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. 502,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,832. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The company has a market cap of $427.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXDX. Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 589,724 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 329,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 281,974 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,765,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after acquiring an additional 113,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 108,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

