Insider Selling: Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Insider Sells 6,282 Shares of Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $42,466.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,372.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AXDX stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 502,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,832. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $427.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXDX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birchview Capital LP raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,213,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 589,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 984,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

