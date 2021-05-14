Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells 10,500 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.05, for a total value of C$882,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,088,165.10.

Shares of AEM traded up C$1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$84.82. 365,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,989. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of C$69.14 and a 52-week high of C$117.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$78.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$85.51. The firm has a market cap of C$20.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight Capital cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

