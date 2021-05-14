Insider Selling: Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) EVP Sells 190 Shares of Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $29,831.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,125.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ALG traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.06. 20,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,776. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.25 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

