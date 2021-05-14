Insider Selling: Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Sells 53,610 Shares of Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 53,610 shares of Amesite stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $123,303.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,375,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,464,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMST traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. 127,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,914. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. Amesite Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $9.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amesite by 1,006.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amesite during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amesite during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amesite during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

