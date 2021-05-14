Insider Selling: Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Sells 53,610 Shares of Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 53,610 shares of Amesite stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $123,303.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,375,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,464,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMST traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. 127,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,914. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. Amesite Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $9.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amesite by 1,006.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amesite during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amesite during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amesite during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

