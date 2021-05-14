Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells 25,827 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 25,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $499,494.18.
Shares of AMPH traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.97. 227,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $951.27 million, a PE ratio of 142.64 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $22.69.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AMPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.
