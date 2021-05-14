Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells 25,827 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 25,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $499,494.18.

Shares of AMPH traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.97. 227,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $951.27 million, a PE ratio of 142.64 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

