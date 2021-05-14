Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total value of C$615,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,830,804.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$41.67. 3,223,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,261,942. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$19.77 and a one year high of C$42.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.88 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 93.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.21.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

