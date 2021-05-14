Insider Selling: Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) CEO Sells 17,744 Shares of Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $2,048,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,408,279.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CHH stock traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.25. 3,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,642. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.56. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $118.95.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,895,000 after acquiring an additional 117,147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 11.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 103,542 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,446,000 after purchasing an additional 47,945 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,853,000 after purchasing an additional 163,264 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.