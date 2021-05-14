Insider Selling: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Justin Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Scott Justin Bowman sold 13,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $565,630.00.

PLAY traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.01. 1,096,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,498. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,724 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,967,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,951,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,283,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after purchasing an additional 530,219 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

