Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells 333,333 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $3.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.89. The stock had a trading volume of 28,337,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,963,033. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Macquarie raised their target price on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

