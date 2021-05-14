Insider Selling: EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Sells 3,429 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $451.56. 418,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $432.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.24 and a twelve month high of $466.97.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

