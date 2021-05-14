Insider Selling: Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Director Sells 3,003 Shares of Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $141,501.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Essent Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. 1,130,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,241. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

