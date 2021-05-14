Insider Selling: Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Insider Sells 1,813 Shares of Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ES traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,252. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $73.61 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

