Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CMO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,538,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gisela Schwab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00.

Exelixis stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.56. 1,335,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,988. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

