Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Sells 52,599 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 52,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,392,542.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,900,645.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Mark Evan Jones sold 30,150 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $2,937,514.50.

On Thursday, May 6th, Mark Evan Jones sold 34,054 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $3,416,297.28.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.57. 391,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,366. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.98 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.64 and its 200-day moving average is $124.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 24,840 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.