Insider Selling: Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) CEO Sells 49,700 Shares of Stock

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00.

NYSE:GTN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.09. 408,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,083. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth about $21,188,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,507 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,095,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85,445 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 14.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 235,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gray Television by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 377,470 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

