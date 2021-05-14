Insider Selling: J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) VP Sells 4,256 Shares of Stock

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of JCOM traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.21. The stock had a trading volume of 467,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $135.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.26.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. J2 Global’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in J2 Global by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,046,000 after purchasing an additional 592,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,460,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,267,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in J2 Global by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188,629 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,047,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

