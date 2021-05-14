Insider Selling: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

JELD stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.01. 1,030,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,231. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on JELD shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after buying an additional 938,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,573,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,745,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,257,000 after buying an additional 817,469 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,064,000 after buying an additional 618,619 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

