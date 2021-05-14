Insider Selling: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
JELD stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.01. 1,030,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,231. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93.
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after buying an additional 938,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,573,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,745,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,257,000 after buying an additional 817,469 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,064,000 after buying an additional 618,619 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JELD-WEN Company Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
