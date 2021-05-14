Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director Sells 1,710 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at $43,566.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anne Delsanto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Anne Delsanto acquired 19 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $334.21.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,165,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 24.2% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 96,314 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1,387.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 199,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 90,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

