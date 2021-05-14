Insider Selling: LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Sells 50,608 Shares of Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $7,417,108.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,248,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LPLA stock traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.97. 453,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $159.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.19. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPLA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.