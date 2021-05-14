Insider Selling: Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) Major Shareholder Sells 45,407 Shares of Stock

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) major shareholder Angelic Diaz Taube sold 45,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $268,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 304,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,207.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Angelic Diaz Taube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Angelic Diaz Taube sold 10,000 shares of Medley Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $45,500.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Angelic Diaz Taube sold 2,001 shares of Medley Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $12,666.33.

On Thursday, April 15th, Angelic Diaz Taube sold 88,792 shares of Medley Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $738,749.44.

Shares of MDLY stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 266,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,931. Medley Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.84.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.48 million for the quarter.

Medley Management Company Profile

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

