Insider Selling: Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Insider Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,631,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,517.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MIME traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $59.48. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.21, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MIME shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities dropped their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

