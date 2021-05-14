Insider Selling: Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Sells 3,125 Shares of Stock

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NSSC traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.14. 110,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,378. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $608.15 million, a PE ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.41.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,685 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 674,354 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 574,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

