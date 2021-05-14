Insider Selling: Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Sells 3,572 Shares of Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,569,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Robert Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 5th, Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $503,818.08.
Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.31. 166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.42 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.55 and its 200-day moving average is $127.58.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVT shares. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the first quarter worth $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.
About Novanta
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
