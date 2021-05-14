Insider Selling: Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Sells 3,572 Shares of Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,569,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $503,818.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.31. 166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.42 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.55 and its 200-day moving average is $127.58.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVT shares. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the first quarter worth $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

