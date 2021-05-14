Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells 109,400 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $6,012,624.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Oak Street Health stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,141. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.66.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $55,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.