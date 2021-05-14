Insider Selling: Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Chairman Sells 1,125,000 Shares of Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lawrence Joseph Ellison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $108,262,000.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $111,888,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.89. 9,015,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,683,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The company has a market cap of $227.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.41.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

