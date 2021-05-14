Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Major Shareholder Sells 91,750 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 91,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $5,259,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,286,440 shares in the company, valued at $417,658,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kurland Family Investments, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 71,700 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $4,307,019.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $2,410,227.50.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $2,513,767.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $2,625,657.50.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,556,352.50.

PFSI traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,716. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.31. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

