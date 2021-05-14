Insider Selling: Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Major Shareholder Sells 11,776 Shares of Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $417,341.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,030,988 shares in the company, valued at $36,538,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,011 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $35,415.33.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 6,936 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $243,731.04.

On Monday, May 3rd, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 14,632 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $560,112.96.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.32. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $64.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

