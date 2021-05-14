Insider Selling: Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) CFO Sells 2,447 Shares of Stock

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $122,692.58.

NYSE:RXN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.65. 865,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $52.78.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rexnord by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Rexnord by 27.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 275,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 60,268 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Rexnord by 25.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Rexnord by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

