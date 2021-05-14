Insider Selling: Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) General Counsel Sells 682 Shares of Stock

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $34,195.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 76,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,206.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RXN traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 865,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,516. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 27.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 275,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 60,268 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 25.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

