Insider Selling: Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Insider Sells 2,182 Shares of Stock

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $109,405.48.

NYSE:RXN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 865,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average of $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research started coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Rexnord by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 27.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 275,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 60,268 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 25.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Rexnord by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

