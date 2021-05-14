Insider Selling: Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Sells 22,261 Shares of Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 22,261 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.31, for a total transaction of C$429,748.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,535,982.02.

Savaria stock traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$18.53. 182,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Savaria Co. has a 52-week low of C$11.60 and a 52-week high of C$19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.14.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Savaria Co. will post 0.8799999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SIS shares. National Bankshares raised shares of Savaria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Savaria from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.