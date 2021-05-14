Insider Selling: Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV) Director David Roger Scammell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,500 shares in the company, valued at C$59,700.

Shares of Southern Silver Exploration stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,740. Southern Silver Exploration Corp. has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$126.92 million and a P/E ratio of 24.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.48.

About Southern Silver Exploration

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

