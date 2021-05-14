Insider Selling: Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV) Director David Roger Scammell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,500 shares in the company, valued at C$59,700.
Shares of Southern Silver Exploration stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,740. Southern Silver Exploration Corp. has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$126.92 million and a P/E ratio of 24.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.48.
About Southern Silver Exploration
