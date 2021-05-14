Insider Selling: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director Sells 6,490 Shares of Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director Michael O. Fifer sold 6,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total value of $470,719.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RGR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,953. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average is $67.30. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.52 and a 12-month high of $90.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.36.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 156.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after acquiring an additional 152,732 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

