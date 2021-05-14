Insider Selling: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Director Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Director David E. Rapley sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,579. The company has a market capitalization of $282.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.00. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 50.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

