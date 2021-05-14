Insider Selling: Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) CFO Sells 89,000 Shares of Stock

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TLRY traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.93. 21,888,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,911,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Tilray in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Tilray in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth about $5,008,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507,725 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth about $3,389,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,800,000 after purchasing an additional 300,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth about $1,886,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

