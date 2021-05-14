Insider Selling: Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director Sells 2,140 Shares of Stock

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TREX traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,287. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.13. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TREX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

