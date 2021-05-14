Insider Selling: uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $72,652.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,202.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

QURE traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.22. 2,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,363. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.19. uniQure has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. uniQure’s quarterly revenue was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in uniQure by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QURE shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

