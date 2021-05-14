Insider Selling: Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Major Shareholder Sells 21,148 Shares of Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 21,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $222,265.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,943,233.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

VRA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 137,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.74 million, a P/E ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.15. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

